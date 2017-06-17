HPD releases video of six suspects involved in home invasion

One of the suspects can be seen in surveillance footage using a large object to break into the home. (Photo: Houston Police)

HOUSTON – Police have released dramatic home surveillance video of a home invasion in west Houston.

It happened last month on South Kirkwood Road.

According to Houston Police, five men and a driver pulled up to the home in a blue Mazda SUV.

One of the men used a large rock to smash in the front door of the home.

The video shows the five suspects, armed with handguns, entering the home, and then leaving not long after.

The thieves got away with stolen guns, ammunitions, and cash.

The family told KHOU 11 News, in our original story on the crime, the burglars tied up and beat a man who was inside the home.

Police say the men could possibly be Hispanic and were talking to each other in Spanish.

If you can help Houston Police solve this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS

