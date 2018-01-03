HPD releases surveillance photo of Memorial City Mall suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a burglary at Memorial City Mall last month.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Ben Bridge Jewelry located at 303 Memorial City Way.

The suspect is described only as a black male, 30 to 40 years of age, about 6 feet tall, weighing 275 to 300 pounds, with short black hair, a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black and white vertical-striped pants and white tennis shoes.

Police said the suspect walked into Ben Bridge Jewelry in Memorial City Mall, approached the Rolex display case and produced a hammer.

As the suspect struck the display case with the hammer, he was confronted by the store security guard. The suspect then dropped the hammer and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

