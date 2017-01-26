LOOK: Sketch of suspect in shooting outside hotel near IAH

Houston police have released a composite sketch of one of three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in north Houston last September.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said they need the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the shooting that took place outside the Quality Suites Intercontinental Airport West about 1 a.m. on Sept. 29.

The hotel is located at 15321 Vantage Parkway East.

The suspects are described as only black males wearing either hoodies or long sleeve T-shirts, police said.

One suspect is described as being in his 30s, with light skin, a chunky build, close-cut hair and a slight beard. Police said that is the suspect depicted in the composite sketch.

Of the other two suspects, one is described as having black hair in short braids while the other had his black hair in dreadlocks. Police said both are believed to be about 18 to 25 years-old.

The victim, 27, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and subsequently released.

Police said the victim was working as a desk clerk at the Quality Suites Intercontinental Airport West when he observed a male get into an orange or red vehicle with another male (composite sketch suspect) already seated inside.

At this time, the victim also heard glass breaking and observed a third male behind a vehicle with freshly broken glass. Police said the victim then called 911 and yelled to the suspects that the police were on the way.

Police said the victim then heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a 2003-2006 Sunburst Orange Chevrolet Cavalier that was missing a rear passenger side hub cap.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is urged to contact the HPD Airport (IAH) Division at 281-230-6800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

