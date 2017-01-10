HPD releases list for most stolen vehicles

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Image

HOUSTON- The Houston Police Department released a list of the top ten stolen vehicles for the month of December on Tuesday.

The list showed that trucks were popular targets for thieves with more of them stolen compared to any other vehicle.

A total of 731 cars and trucks were reported stolen during the month. Silver and white are the most popular colors for car thieves nationwide.

Full list of reported cars stolen for December:

Chevrolet Trucks, 192 Ford Trucks, 164 Dodge Trucks, 76 Honda Cars, 71 Toyota Cars, 53 Nissan Cars, 42 Chevrolet Cars, 39 GMC Trucks, 34 Ford Cars, 22 Dodge Cars, 20

(© 2017 KHOU)