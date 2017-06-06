HPD releases composite sketch of suspect in fatal stabbing

Police are have released a composite sketch and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

HOUSTON – Police are have released a composite sketch and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

According to the Houston Police Department, at 2 a.m. on May 5, Rodney Prejean was brutally stabbed inside a sports bar located in the 11600 block of Southwest Freeway.

During the incident, a male suspect approached the victim from behind and stabbed him multiple times. The suspect fled the scene of foot.

Prejean died at the scene from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.

The family of Prejean is requesting the help of the community in finding the individual responsible for this murder.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

© 2017 KHOU-TV