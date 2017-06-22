HPD releases composite sketch of sexual assault suspect who impersonated officer

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated sexual assault.

According to the Houston Police Department, it stems from an incident on April 2. At 3 a.m., a black male suspect posing as a law enforcement officer stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation in the 9900 block of Sugar Branch Drive in Houston.

During this incident, the victim was forced out of their vehicle, handcuffed, and placed in the back seat of a police-type vehicle, investigators said. The suspect then drove the victim to an unknown secluded area where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Forensic sketch artist composed a drawing of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, light complexion, muscular build, approximately 20-40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford Crown Victoria with emergency lights on top of vehicle, white lettering on sides, and unknown phone number on the back.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

