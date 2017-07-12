HPD release surveillance of robbery that led to shooting

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning in a robbery/shooting at a west Houston gas station.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. on May 25 at the Valero located in the 11300 block of Bissonnet.



The individual is described only as a black male wearing a black T-shirt and red and black shorts.

Additional surveillance video shows a vehicle similar to the suspect vehicle (a 2010 GMC Envoy) pulling into a Valero gas station at 11249 Bissonnet about five minutes before to the robbery.

The individual can also be seen inside the gas station/convenience store.

The victim, a uniformed armed security guard, was in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Valero. He was approached by an unknown male suspect who immediately pointed a gun and demanded his duty weapon.

Police said both men got into a struggle during which the security guard was shot. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The security guard suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by HFD paramedics to Ben Taub General Hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



