Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in SW Houston apartment

A man was fatally shot inside his apartment in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, police say. 

According to the Houston Police Department, police responded to a shooting around 3:50 a.m at an apartment complex located in the 11200 block of S. Post Oak Road. 

Upon arrival, police say a man was found dead inside an apartment. A male suspect was taken into custody. 

Witnesses told police they heard an argument between the men before the shooting happened. 

The investigation is ongoing.

