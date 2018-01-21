Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in SW Houston apartment

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

A man was fatally shot inside his apartment in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, police responded to a shooting around 3:50 a.m at an apartment complex located in the 11200 block of S. Post Oak Road.

Shooting Investigation @ 11211 S Post Oak Rd, 1 DOA at the scene. #Hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2018

Upon arrival, police say a man was found dead inside an apartment. A male suspect was taken into custody.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument between the men before the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

