HPD: Person found burned to death in SE Houston

HOUSTON - A person was found burned to death in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department was dispatched to a small fire around 7 p.m. in a wooded area located in the 5700 block of Wenda Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a body was on fire. Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the identity and cause of death isn't known. HPD Homicide will continue with the investigation.

