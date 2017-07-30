HPD: Person fatally shot in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A person was fatally shot in southwest Houston on Sunday evening, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Beechaven.

Upon arrival, police said they found a person shot in the head.

HPD Homicide has responded to the scene.

