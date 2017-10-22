HPD: Pedestrian killed in hit and run in NW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in northwest Houston late Saturday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, a man was walking eastbound on the edge of Tanner Road around 11 p.m. when a pickup truck hit him and fled.

The victim died at the scene. Police said there are no sidewalks along the street, and he was walking along the edge of the roadway.

Witnesses say it was possibly a Ford dually pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

