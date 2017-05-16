HPD: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for clues after a hit-and-run accident in west Houston overnight.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 7700 block of Bellaire near Fondren.
Investigators said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the street, and the suspect driver kept going.
The victim suffered internal injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.
Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle or driver at this time. They are working on a few leads.
