HPD: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for clues after a hit-and-run accident in west Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 7700 block of Bellaire near Fondren.

Investigators said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the street, and the suspect driver kept going.

The victim suffered internal injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle or driver at this time. They are working on a few leads.

