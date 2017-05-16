KHOU
Close

HPD: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident in SW Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:19 AM. CDT May 17, 2017

HOUSTON – Police are searching for clues after a hit-and-run accident in west Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 7700 block of Bellaire near Fondren.

Investigators said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the street, and the suspect driver kept going.

The victim suffered internal injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle or driver at this time. They are working on a few leads.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories