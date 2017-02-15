HPD: Overnight fatal shooting appears to be accidental

Homicide detectives say the fatal shooting of a man overnight appears to be an accidental shooting at a west Houston apartment complex.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 11 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting at the Briar Meadows Luxury Apartment Homes, located in the 1400 block of Dairy Ashford.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found man in his early 20's shot once in the upper torso and dead inside the apartment.

Investigators said there were four male friends inside the apartment. It's unclear how many actually live in the apartment.

One of the friends was either playing with a semi-automatic weapon or cleaning it. There apparently was still a bullet in the chamber and it went off, hitting one of the friends.

According to HPD, the shooting appears to be accidental. The male who had the gun waited at the scene and was very distraught about the shooting.

The three males in the apartment were interviewed by HPD homicide detectives.

