HPD: One shot outside a Wingstop in SW Houston

HOUSTON- Police are investigating a shooting outside a Wingstop in southwest Houston.

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:39 PM. CST February 27, 2017

HOUSTON- A person was shot outside a Wingstop in southwest Houston on Monday night, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 11900 block of Wilcrest Drive near the Southwest Freeway. 

HPD Homicide has been called to the scene, but police haven't confirmed a fatality. 

 

 

Check back for story updates. 

(© 2017 KHOU)


