HPD: One shot outside a Wingstop in SW Houston

HOUSTON- A person was shot outside a Wingstop in southwest Houston on Monday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 11900 block of Wilcrest Drive near the Southwest Freeway.

HPD Homicide has been called to the scene, but police haven't confirmed a fatality.

Homicide detectives enroute to 11926 S. Wilcrest to investigate shooting #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2017

