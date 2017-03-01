HPD: One dead, one critically injured in SW Houston shooting

Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in southwest Houston Wednesday night. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in southwest Houston Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive near Renwick Drive.

Investigators say one person died at the scene, and another person is in critical condition.

