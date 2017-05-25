HPD officers involved in rollover crash during chase

A police chase ended dramatically Thursday afternoon when an HPD officer lost control of his patrol car and it rolled over in northeast Houston. (AIR 11 )

HOUSTON - A police chase ended dramatically Thursday afternoon when an HPD officer lost control of his patrol car and it rolled over in northeast Houston.

The car flipped in the 5900 block of Roberta Lane near Lee Road. It’s not clear if the officers inside were hurt, but both were reportedly conscious and breathing.

The suspects they were chasing got away and police are still looking for them.

The chase started during a traffic stop at 6188 Edward. The suspects took off and the officers followed.

