HPD: Officer opened fire on woman's ex-boyfriend during welfare check

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer opened fire on a woman's ex-boyfriend during a welfare check at a west Houston apartment complex overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Friday to do a welfare check at an apartment located in the 12500 block of Mews Circle.

Police said a woman had called saying that her ex-boyfriend told her he was going to her apartment. The woman was not home at the time, but her children were with a baby sitter who was a minor.

An HPD officer responded and found a man at the door of the apartment banging on the door. Police said the officer approached and gave verbal commands to the suspect.

Police said at some point the suspect turned and held up an ID in his left hand and also reached into his waistband with his right hand. The officer then drew his weapon and fired once at the suspect.

The suspect was not hit, and the fired round went into the upper door jam of the apartment, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and not found to have a weapon on his person.

Police are talking with the district attorney’s office to determine what charges could be filed against the man.

