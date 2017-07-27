HPD officer falls off Southwest Freeway trying to help crash victim

A Houston police officer fell 16 feet off the Southwest Freeway while trying to help a crash victim.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at about 2 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes near the Newcastle exit.

Investigators said officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on the exit ramp. While they were out of their car, a suspected drunk driver struck their car.

The officer was thrown over the barrier and fell 16 feet to the access road below, police said. It is not clear if he was hit by the car or of he jumped to save himself.

Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The second officer was transported for precautionary reasons.

Investigators said the female driver smelled of alcohol.

The male driver and passenger of the first vehicle were not injured and were not suspected of being intoxicated.

