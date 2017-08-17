HPD officer charged with DWI, relieved of duty

Stacey Ann Suro (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer accused of driving while intoxicated has been relieved of duty.

Sr. Officer Stacey Ann Suro has been charged with misdemeanor DWI.

Police responded to a call just before midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of Crosstimbers about a citizen following a vehicle of a possible drunk driver. The car was stopped while blocking two lanes of traffic at North Houston Rosslyn Road and 34th Street, and Suro was taken into custody.

Suro had been with HPD since 1992, most recently working in the property room. HPD officials say she was disciplined in 2012 after posting questionable photos online and was demoted from sergeant to senior police officer following an internal affairs investigation.

Suro was relieved of duty Tuesday night.

© 2017 KHOU-TV