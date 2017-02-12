HPD: Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON- A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run on the Gulf Freeway late Saturday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the outbound lanes of the feeder road of I-45 South between Dixie Farm Road and FM 2351.

Police said a motorcycle was hit by an SUV; the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and the SUV left the scene.

The victim was initially transported to a hospital in the Clear Lake area, but his injuries were so severe that he was taken to the Medical Center. His injuries include multiple extensive fractures, but police said he is expected to survive.

Police have described the SUV as either gray or silver. If you know any information about the incident or striking vehicle, please contact HPD at (713) 247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

