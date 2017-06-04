KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

HPD: Man fatally stabbed in NW Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:55 PM. CDT June 04, 2017

HOUSTON - A man was fatally stabbed in northwest Houston on Sunday, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the stabbing happened in the 5600 block of Antoine Drive. 

 

 

 This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories