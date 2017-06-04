HPD: Man fatally stabbed in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A man was fatally stabbed in northwest Houston on Sunday, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the stabbing happened in the 5600 block of Antoine Drive.

Patrol units are on the scene of a fatal stabbing at 5625 Antoine Dr. Homicide investigators are responding. CC4 #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2017

