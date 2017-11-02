HPD: Man wounded in shooting outside of gentlemen's club

Police investigate a shooting outside of a gentlement's club on the Eastex Freeway. Photo: Metro.

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a suspect following an argument and subsequent shooting outside of a gentlemen's club.

According to HPD, police responded to the Mile High Club on the Eastex Freeway early Thursday morning. Police say two men in the club allegedly got into an argument that spilled out into the parking lot and resulted in one man shot. The suspect reportedly left the scene after the shooting, according to police.

HPD Detective Jeffrey Hasley says the club was hosting an Astros party.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. Police say they have some leads on a potential suspect.

