HPD: Man wounded in overnight drive-by shooting in S. Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in south Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a call of a shooting in the 2800 block of Alabama near Delano.

Investigators said a small car drove east on Alabama in front of a convenience store, where three adult males were talking. Someone in the car multiple shots at the men.

One male victim was shot in the shoulder. Police said he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspects fled the scene, getting away. HPD is reviewing the store’s surveillance video for any clues in identifying the suspects.

