HPD: Man wounded in drive-by shooting in S. Houston

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle after a man was shot during a drive-by shooting later Tuesday in south Houston.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect vehicle after a man was shot during a drive-by shooting late Tuesday in south Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 11 p.m. to a call of a shooting in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Investigators said a man walking near the sidewalk when a black Ford Crown Victoria pulled up and fired several shots, striking the man in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

© 2017 KHOU-TV