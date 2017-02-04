HPD: Man stabs ex-wife 6 times in north Houston

HOUSTON- A man stabbed his ex-wife six times early Saturday morning in north Houston, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. near Turner when a woman was returning home and her estranged ex-husband was hiding in her yard.

Police said when she she got out of her car, he confronted her. They exchanged words before he pulled out a knife and stabbed her six times.

The woman's daughter and another man in the house heard her screaming. They found her outside lying on the driveway.

She was transported to Ben Taub in serious condition, but police said she is expected to survive.

The suspect left the scene. Police believe he may have stolen a relatives car and got away in it.

HPD continues to investigate.

