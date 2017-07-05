KHOU
Close

HPD: Man shot while leaving apartment complex

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:27 AM. CDT July 05, 2017

HOUSTON – Police are searching for four male suspects after a man was shot while leaving an apartment complex early Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting at 4:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Deering near Country Creek.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds, one to the lower abdomen area and another grazing shot to the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Investigators said the victim was driving out of of the Westwood Gardens Condominiums when he was approached by four males. One pulled a gun a shot the victim.

Police said they do not have a good description of the suspects at this time.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories