HPD: Man shot several times during overnight drive-by

Police are searching for clues after a man was hit several times during a drive-by shooting in the Third Ward overnight.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for clues after a man was hit several times during a drive-by shooting in the Third Ward overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around midnight early Friday outside a residence located near Tuam and Tierwester.

At that time, the victim was standing in a driveway visiting with others, when an unknown type car passed by and opened fire, police said. The victim was shot four or five times, in his legs and along his side.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but was expected to survive.

The people he was visiting, say they had just gone back inside when it occurred. Police said they could not provide a description of the vehicle.

(© 2017 KHOU)