HPD: Man shot, robbed in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A man was robbed and shot outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened just after midnight on Greenfork at Club Creek Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was walking outside when he was robbed then shot. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

If you know anything about the crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

