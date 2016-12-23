HPD: Man shot returning home from store in W. Houston

Police are searching for clues after a man was shot coming home from the store in west Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Friday sat the Oaks of Westchase apartments, located in the 2800 block of Wallingford near Meadowglen.

At that time, the victim was returning back to his apartment, when an unknown male suspect on a motorcycle pulled up to him at the entrance to the apartments. The suspect opened fire, shooting him several times.

The victim was shot in the head and transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Detectives believe he may not survive.

Police said the suspect on a motorcycle fled the scene and got away. They have very little to go on, and no suspect description