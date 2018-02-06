HPD: Man shot multiple times outside SW Houston apartments

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot multiple times outside a southwest Houston apartment complex.
According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched just after midnight early Tuesday to the 12800 block of Dunlap after apartment residents reported a male with a rifle firing rounds in the parking lot.
When HPD arrived at the scene, police found a male shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators said they are not sure what led to the shooting at this time.
