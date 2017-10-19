HPD: Man shot, killed in home invasion in N. Houston

HOUSTON – A man was killed and another was wounded during a home invasion at a north Houston home overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a call of a shooting a home on Casa Grande near Imperial Valley.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found two males had been shot. Police said one man, 55, died at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators said three male suspects robbed the family living at the home, stealing a purse, cell phone and cash. It is not clear when or where the shots were fired.

The suspects fled the scene in truck. Police have not released any other suspect information at this time.

No other injuries were reported. It is not clear if the victims knew the suspects.

© 2017 KHOU-TV