HPD: Man shot, killed in front of home in S. Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was shot and killed in a driveway in front of a south Houston home Wednesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Dumore near Rockford.

When HPD arrived on the scene, they found an adult male shot.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The suspect fled and got away. Police do not have a description and motive is not known for the shooting.

