HPD: Man shot in the leg at apartment complex in SW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Buena Vistas Apartments in the 11500 block of Keegans Ridge Road.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Police said the man's wife was blocking traffic while trying to get her cat when two men in a white Dodge Durango started arguing with her, and one of them pulled a gun.

Police said her husband came outside, and the suspects started shooting and struck the man.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the two suspects.

© 2017 KHOU-TV