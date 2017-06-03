HPD: Man shot in the leg at apartment complex in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, police said.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Buena Vistas Apartments in the 11500 block of Keegans Ridge Road.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Police said the man's wife was blocking traffic while trying to get her cat when two men in a white Dodge Durango started arguing with her, and one of them pulled a gun.
Police said her husband came outside, and the suspects started shooting and struck the man.
The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the two suspects.
