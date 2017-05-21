HPD: Man shot in the head while picking up son from parent's home

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

A man was shot in the head by two suspects while he was picking up his 3-year-old son early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home located in the 7200 block of Housman.

Police said the victim had just arrived at his parent's home to get his son whom they were babysitting.

While inside the home, police said two men knocked on the door. The victim opened the door and a fight ensued. Police said the suspects fired several shots, striking the victim once in the head.

The suspects were able to leave the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

His parents were unable to identify the suspects, but police said his son told them he recognized the two men.

The investigation is ongoing.

