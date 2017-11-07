HPD: Man shot in the head in N. Houston

Police are investigating whether narcotics are to blame for a shooting that left one man wounded in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a shooting in the 10400 block of South Street.

A caller told police they had heard an argument and gunfire and that two people had been shot.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the head and a woman suffering a seizure. Police said they are not sure if the woman was thought to be the second shooting victim or if there is another victim that has not been located.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Police said they found narcotics found at the location, but are not sure if it had anything to do with the altercation that led to the shooting.

