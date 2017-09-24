HPD: Man grazed by bullet in SW Houston shooting

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11) (Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

HOUSTON - A man was grazed by bullet in the face during a southwest Houston early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Bissonett Street around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 22-year-old wounded. He was transported to Memorial Herman where he was later released for the minor injury.

According to the investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a woman who had a "dating history." Police say a group of men shot the man in defense of the woman.

At this time, police say there is a person of interest in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say there were multiple shots fired, and there is the possibility of more than one suspect.

© 2017 KHOU-TV