HPD: Man shot in neck in SE Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:51 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the neck in southeast Houston on Sunday afternoon, police say. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Clover Street. 

Police say the victim was shot in the neck and transported to Memorial Hermann in a private vehicle. 

HPD says nobody is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. 

 

