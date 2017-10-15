HPD: Man shot in neck in SE Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the neck in southeast Houston on Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Clover Street.

Police say the victim was shot in the neck and transported to Memorial Hermann in a private vehicle.

HPD says nobody is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

