HPD: Person shot in face near theater at West Oaks Mall

HOUSTON - A person was shot in the face near the movie theater at the West Oaks Mall on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. near the Edwards West Oaks Mall Stadium 14 located at 700 West Oaks Mall.

Police said a male was shot in the face. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

