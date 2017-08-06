KHOU
HPD: Person shot in face near theater at West Oaks Mall

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:38 PM. CDT August 06, 2017

HOUSTON - A person was shot in the face near the movie theater at the West Oaks Mall on Sunday night, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:50 p.m.  near the Edwards West Oaks Mall Stadium 14 located at 700 West Oaks Mall. 

Police said a male was shot in the face. His condition is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

