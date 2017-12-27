HPD: Man shot in driveway of S. Houston home

Police are searching for clues after a young man was shot in the driveway of his south Houston home.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 2 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting in the driveway of a home on Mainer near Tiewester.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a found a young adult male with a gunshot wound through the back and chest. He was found near a car in a driveway by relatives.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and went into surgery in stable condition. Police said he is expected to survive.

At this time police have no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Homicide or Crimestoppers.

