HPD: Man shot during robbery outside his apartment complex

HOUSTON – Police are looking for clues in identifying robbery suspects who shot a man outside of his northwest Houston apartment complex overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 1 a.m. Thursday to a shooting call at the Meadowbrook Plaza Apartments in the 700 block of E. Little York at Van Ness Street.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found one male outside with a single gunshot wound. He was transported in stable condition to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the victim was walking to his apartment from the parking lot when several other males approached him and robbed him at gunpoint.

He was shot once, police said.

The suspects got away and police are attempting to identify them. No description was given of the suspects and HPD is looking for witnesses.

Police said they do not know if anything was stolen from the victim.

