HPD: Man shot dead in possible drive-by shooting

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed in the middle of a northwest Houston street Monday night.

Houston Police are now going door-to-door hoping neighbors saw something. Investigators said that it looks like it was a drive-by shooting.

They're now hustling to track down a description of the getaway car.

Investigators said it happened at about 10 p.m. on Nuben Street.

All that is known about the victim is that he was an adult man who was shot at least once in the chest. Police said by the time first responders got out to Nuben Street, the victim was dead.

His body was found just off the side of the road near a bicycle. Police don't think it was his bike.

But again, they're hoping witnesses can give them more to work with.

