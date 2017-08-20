HPD: Man shot and killed in Midtown

HOUSTON - A man was fatally shot in Midtown on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a call about a shooting around 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Webster near Fannin Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police said a man was shot and transported to the hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

