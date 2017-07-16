HPD: Man found fatally shot on street in Alief

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU) (Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Alief area early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Riptide Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a man on the street fatally shot.

Police said there were several shots heard, and a suspect was seen leaving in a tan sedan.

Unrelated to the shooting, the responding ambulance was struck by a car at the scene. The ambulance and car were towed on flatbeds.

If you know anything about the shooting, please contact HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2017 KHOU-TV