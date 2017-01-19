HPD: Man shot after returning from store run in E. Houston

A man was shot in a driveway after returning from a store run in east Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 1:45 a.m. when the victim decided make a run to the store. He had been visiting his friends at a home in the 12900 block of Samuel Lane near Sheffield.

They had been hanging out in the driveway drinking beer, police said. They all went inside and then the victim went to the store.

Police said when he came back from the store and pulled in the driveway, someone shot him in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said they were not sure if something happened at the store, and he was followed to the residence.

His friends inside the home said they heard the gunshot, but didn't see anything.

