HPD: Man killed in SE Houston shooting

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Houston early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around midnight at Riviera Apartments in the 16400 block of El Camino Real.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said several people were in the apartment where the shooting took place.

There are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. The victim was in his early 20s.

If you know any information about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600.

