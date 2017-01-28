HPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday night in east Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at Sultan Drive and Homewood Lane when a man was walking along the sidewalk.

Police said a car drove past the man and started shooting at him multiple times.

He was shot three times in the head, side and leg leg.

Police said the victim fell in front of a home, and the homeowners heard the shots and called for help.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from injuries. HPD Homicide is investigating.

