HPD: Man killed in shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston

A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the responded to a call about a man being shot at the Nottingham Village Apartments located in the 142000 block of Kimberley Lane just after midnight.

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting took place outside in an alley of the apartment complex. There was a car found a few blocks away with bullet holes in the driver's side window which is believed to have been involved.

At this time, police are interviewing a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know any information about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600.

