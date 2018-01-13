HPD: Man jumped, shot in the arm in west Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the arm while being jumped by two men in west Houston late Friday night, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was jumped by two men then shot in the arm while walking in a parking lot located on Westheimer at Fondren.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim walked to a nearby check cashing business where employees then called authorities. He was transported to the hospital where they say he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KHOU-TV