HPD: Man in wheelchair in custody after shooting in E. Houston

Police took a man in a wheelchair into custody after he claimed to have shot another man during a robbery in east Houston overnight.

HOUSTON – Police took a man in a wheelchair into custody after he claimed to have shot another man during a robbery in east Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting in the 12000 block of Crystalwood near Kenwood Lane.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported in serious condition to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

While on the scene, police said they were approached by a man in a wheelchair who admitted to shooting the victim during a robbery. That man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said at least two weapons were recovered at the scene. They added that they were waiting for major assault investigators to arrive at the scene to sort out what happened.

© 2017 KHOU-TV