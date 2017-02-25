HPD: Man in custody after leading police on chase for music video

An image of Terrian Gossby.

HOUSTON- A man was arrested after leading police on a two hour chase Saturday morning.

The suspect, Terrian Goosby, said he did it for a music video he is making and that he was trying to "go viral."

He drove from Harris County to Fort Bend County before finally being stopped in Fifth Ward.

Detectives said he was driving a stolen pickup truck.

Goosby said he didn't think he was putting anyone at risk because he is a professional driver.

